Iguana Yachts designs and built the worlds most beautiful and powerful amphibious boat, the curves and details in this premium boat have been designed by the most talented designers and engineers to be in line with the elegance and perfection of the most demanding.

Behind this stunning design hide all new aspects of comfort, technology, performance and sensation, impeccably tailored, crafted to reward every sense. Carbon fiber,Gold or Platinum and leather trim in abundance in harmony.

Iguana Yachts are not only design and beautiful, they are powerful, efficient and reliable. With speeds up to 40 knots even on choppy seas and the ability to land on the most demanding terrains, the Iguana Yachts can be used to embark from your garden directly onto your beach or land on some unknown island in the middle of the Ocean.

Value motor boating without the constraints. Forget about pontons, marinas, parking and these multiple potential manoeuvres that disrupt the pleasure of boating.

Just be free to hop on you boat, turn the key and launch direct for unforgettable moments.