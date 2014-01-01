Votre navigateur est obsolète.

Achilles Design
Designers à Mechelen
    Achilles Design is a Belgian design office specialized in strategic design for a broad range of industries. Strategic, meaning that each project is approached from the relationship between product, brand and service. These are strongly tied to each other and it is there where true innovation can be found. In this process, the user stands central, and it is the ultimate goal to make their experience as positive as possible. A positive experience with products and services leads to a positive experience with a brand and strengthens the brand image. The brand image and the relationship between the client and the brand are important factors in the innovation process.

    PRODUCT DESIGN -  Turning product ideas into concepts and then translating them into completely production ready parts. Achilles Design delivers a complete product development package, from the initial generation of product ideas and concepts, to product engineering, to delivery of production drawings and initial production follow-up.

    BRAND DESIGN - A brand is essentially the user experience and perception around products and services from a company. Branding is the process of defining the total experience that you want to impart on the consumer. Therefore, branding is not a simple isolated matter of logos and slogans. It is the implementation of the brand story in all products, services, communication that fall under that brand.

    SERVICE DESIGN - Service design is the process of applying design thinking and techniques to the service industry. The intention is to optimize the customer experience into an efficient and positive one. Service design helps to create services, or improve existing services.

    Services
    Product Design – Brand Design – Service Design – Design Management
    Lieux d’activités
    Monde Entier
    Adresse
    Borchtstraat 30
    2800 Mechelen
    Belgique
    +32-15410272 www.achillesdesign.com
    Propriété légale

    bvba

    Commentaires

    Shigeyuki Takao
    il y a environ 2 ans
    Pauline Verbeke
    il y a presque 2 ans
    J Mattevun
    il y a environ 4 ans
    Montrer toutes les 5 observations
