BRUNO SCHIEPAN

Depuis plus de 15 ans Bruno Schiepan s’est fait remarquer par ses interventions sur la célèbre ligne de mobilier Tulip de Saarinen éditée par Knoll.

Aujourd'hui Bruno Schiepan s'adresse à à tous : architectes, décorateurs, et plus largement à tous les passionnés d’art et de design autour de 3 grands axes : ses Collections ses Interventions et ses Créations.

Si la ligne Tulip est devenue comme une seconde toile pour Bruno Schiepan, cela ne l’a pas empêché d’explorer d’autres supports au gré de commandes spéciales.

C’est ainsi que son univers a croisé celui de Florence Knoll, des fameux Tam-Tam ou encore de la lampe Uzu… Il s’agit chaque fois de la même histoire : celle de la rencontre de formes, de couleurs, d’envies, et bien sur de personnes ! Avec le temps, Bruno Schiepan a ainsi compris qu’il pouvait tout peindre ! Avec le temps, s’est aussi imposée l’idée que peindre des objets fonctionnels aux formes inspirantes constituait une vraie démarche.

Cette démarche peut se résumer simplement dans une ambition : transformer les objets de la vie courante en œuvres d’art.

Le Home art fait naturellement référence au street art. En commun ils ont l’ambition de « réduire l’intervalle entre l’art et la vie ».Ils partagent aussi le goût de la couleur et de la ligne.Le parallèle s’arrête cependant là. Là où le street-art s’accapare dans l’urgence des espaces pour s’exprimer, Bruno Schiepan cherche au contraire l’accord parfait avec l’objet de ses interventions. Mobilier, luminaire, tapis mais aussi plus largement interventions sur l’espace et les formes*, le Home Art fait ainsi littéralement sortir l’art de ses cadres !

Ni accroché comme une peinture ni posé comme une sculpture , le Home Art s’impose partout où il peut apporter un supplément d’âme…

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

LA FABRIQUE BRUNO SCHIEPAN

Home Art, a real step.

Since 15 years Bruno Schiepan has been noticed by his interventions on the famous Tulip chairs line by Saarinen edited by Knoll. La Fabrique Bruno Schiepan is the new studio to develop this approach. It offers the exclusive Bruno Schiepan savoir-faire to all the architects, decorators, and to the art and design lovers in general with 3 axes : CollectionsInterpretations and Creations

If the Tulip Chair line became the second Bruno Schiepan’s canvas, this did not stop him in the exploring of new artistic supports during the making of special orders. Thus, his univers crossed Florence Knoll’s way, the excellent Tam-Tam and also the Uzu light.

We always are witness of the same story : The meeting of shapes, colors, desires, and people of course. With time and experiences, Bruno Schiepan understood that he could paint anything ! The idea to paint functional objects with inspiring shapes established a true step. This step can be simply summarized in one ambition : Turn the current life objects in art work. A name needed to be found : The Home Art came out naturally.

The Home Art is a direct reference to the street art. They have in common the ambition to reduce the space between art and life. They also share the taste of the color and the line. However, where the street-art monopolize spaces in emergency to express itself. On the contrary, Bruno Schiepan looks for the perfect agrement between his contribution and the object. Furnitures, lighs, carpets, but also interventions on space and shapes*. The Home Art takes literally out the art from its frameworks. Neither hang as a paint or posed as a sculpture, the Home Art enforces itself anywhere it can add the power of its spirtit.