astridsarkissian.com
Artistes & artisans à Paris
    collection capsule

    Astrid Sarkissian creates limited luxury products combining the excellence
    English and French craftsmen. Each illustration, hand drawn in her studio in Paris, is a painting by itself that will then be digitalised in order to be printed on silk and hand finished by craftsmen from the region of Como, famous for its silk industry. Astrid chooses the most beautiful fibres to weave her scarves, which then combine with textile masters' linings from Yorkskire and with the La Maison's studios' meticulous finishing touches from Paris to offer an exceptional quality in her creations. This search for perfection and attention to details come together to present unique products with an extraordinary savoir-faire. Astrid's silk scarves spring from the traditional work of silk and modern techniques reaching to new natural materials in a constant search for diversity. Each mini collection tells a particular story standing for Astrid Sarkissian's brand and creations.

    Lieux d’activités
    Paris
    Adresse
    75014 Paris
    France
