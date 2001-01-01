Votre navigateur est obsolète.

PIQUE architecture
Architectes à Barvaux S/O
    Renovation a Durbuy

    PIQUE is a collaborative design practice founded for the purpose of creating exceptional art and architecture interventions. Initially formed as a close group of three directors, PIQUE has evolved into an internationally recognized design practice known for thoughtful and considered design solutions that reflect the influences of our clients, our design professionals and our growing team of international design collaborators. 

    Architecture is about experience.  More than the framing of space and the articulation of form, architecture helps choreograph life’s experiences, and we consider this a paramount concern when we design our projects.  Just as the word ‘pique’ means to stimulate or capture one’s attention, we see every project - regardless of scale - as an opportunity to explore the ways in which the specific architecture response to your brief will enhance your life experience.  Fundamentally, buildings provide shelter and meet program requirements.  For us, a building will only be considered successful when it provides some unexpected delight, and contributes exceptionally to its place, when it converts opportunity into reality in imaginative ways and far exceeds those fundamental requirements.

    renovations, new construction et Interiors
    • Barvaux s/O
    • Belgique
    • - france
    • united states
    • New Edge/New Blood: 12 Firms Shaping the Future of Seattle Architecture: Curated by AIA
    • Seattle, Exhibited Fall 2008
    • Northwest Design Award, Seattle Design Center: 2007
    • Wood Design Award, Canadian Wood Council: 2007
    • Next Generation Finalist – Metropolis Magazine: 2005
    • Boston Society of Architects Unbuilt Honor Award: 2005
    • Boston Society of Architects Unbuilt Award Citation: 2004
    • AIA New York Emerging Architects Groen Hoek Boathouse Design Competition – Jury Selection: 2005
    • Subversive Insertions Design Competition – 2nd Place Award: 2001
    Vieux Chemin de Weris 14
    6940 Barvaux S/O
    France
    +32-486482275 www.piquearchitecture.com
