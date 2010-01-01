I am designer and chairs' hobbyist. I am obsessed by them. I believe that furniture are
creatures full of feelings, that they have memories, memory and that they
create community of a home. They are individualists with they own moods,
creaks, cracks, and from time to time they show cracks.
I am looking for Graal between the chairs, but in the same time I
am very close to certainty, that this Graal is not exist. The longer I am
lookin for it, the brightest is my consciousness of the significance of
quest itself (not only in design)
PAWELgrunert
