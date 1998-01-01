David Serero received an

Architecture Degree from Ecole d’Architecture Paris-Villemin in 1998 and a Master of Architecture from Columbia University. Since 2000, Serero develops in New York and in Paris, projects combining research and design in the fields of architecture, landscape design and urban planning. With a particular interest in generative design, digital manufacturing, fluid dynamics, crystallography, acoustics, genetics and topographical manipulation, his work by weaving connections between these fields and architectural practice attempts to explore new and multiples paths for architectural design.

In 2004, he won the first prize in the International Competition for the Hellenikon Metropolitan Park in Athens, Greece. The project, on the 530 hectares site of the former International Airport of Athens uses computational simulation of water drainage systems and patterns at territorial and local scale to generate a sets of “Softscapes”. In 2003, he receives the commission of the the “Art Arena”, an Art film museum in London to host 45 projection spaces for the Roland Collection. In 2005, Serero received the Villa Médicis award for a research fellowship at the French Academy in Rome, where he developed the concept of “Variable Configuration Acoustical Domes”, a research on Acoustical Domes, which can dynamically adjust their shapes to modify acoustical behavior and performance of a given space.

His work has been widely published and exhibited in shows at the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA), at the Architectural League of New York, the Venice Biennale, and the Mori Museum in Tokyo. Serero taught architectural design studios and Workshops in the USA, in France, in Italy and in Austria.