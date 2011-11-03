Votre navigateur est obsolète.

Jérémie Lasnier
Designers à Paris
    • PadPad, Jérémie Lasnier Jérémie Lasnier
    PadPad

    Interaction, Product and UI/UX Design 

    Services
    • ​Interaction
    • Product and UI/UX Design
    Lieux d’activités
    Paris, Genève et Suisse
    Récompenses
    • - Samsung Design Awards – Bronze Award with Habsense (Future of Communication) (Mars 2014)
    • - Prize of the Best Application with In The Loop (Gamification of Sales Force), during HackAxa, Paris (2014)
    • - Prize of the Best Idea won during the Global Entrepreneurship Week (2013), Geneva.
    • - Special Prize Procter & Gamble won during the Global Entrepreneurship Week (2013), Geneva.
    • - Nominated for the Award of Excellence from the Hans Wilsdorf Fondation (2013)
    • - First Prize Core77 Design Awards Category Interiors & Exhibitions Student (2013), New York
    • - Second prize No or New Future, video Pulse, Maison d’Ailleurs & Pierre Keller, Yverdons (2013)
    Adresse
    Paris
    France
    jeremielasnier.com
