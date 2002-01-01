Pieterjan (born 1980 in Oostende, Belgium) graduated as an interior designer in 2002.

After an internship at Studio Job, Eindhoven (NL), he has been freelancing at various architectural offices. While collecting interior objects, with an expertise in Space Age, Pieterjan has also been developing his own design vocabulary. In 2009 he was awarded as a laureate of 'Europe 40 under 40’ by the Chicago Atheneum for his light fixture 'Spine’, produced by Dark.

Currently Pieterjan is focusing on creating concepts for public spaces and private residences.