Votre navigateur est obsolète.

Pour obtenir une meilleure expérience avec nos designs pour maison, veuillez télécharger d'autres navigateurs gratuitement. Cliquez simplement sur l'icône!

Espaces
Experts
Magazine
DIY
Devenir un professionnel
Premium
Se déconnecter
Pieterjan
Architectes d'intérieur à Gent
Présentation 1Projets (1) 0Livres d’idées (0)
Commentaires (0)
edit edit in admin Demander des commentaires Nouveau Projet
Demander des commentaires Modifier profil

Projets

Nouveau Projet
  • Devenez Premium
    • Speakeasy Jigger's, The noble drugstore, Pieterjan Pieterjan Aéroports modernes
    Speakeasy Jigger's, The noble drugstore, Pieterjan Pieterjan Aéroports modernes
    Speakeasy Jigger's, The noble drugstore, Pieterjan Pieterjan Aéroports modernes
    +3
    Speakeasy Jigger's, The noble drugstore

    Pieterjan (born 1980 in Oostende, Belgium) graduated as an interior designer in 2002.
    After an internship at Studio Job, Eindhoven (NL), he has been freelancing at various architectural offices. While collecting interior objects, with an expertise in Space Age, Pieterjan has also been developing his own design vocabulary. In 2009 he was awarded as a laureate of 'Europe 40 under 40’ by the Chicago Atheneum for his light fixture 'Spine’, produced by Dark.

    Currently Pieterjan is focusing on creating concepts for public spaces and private residences.

    Lieux d’activités
    Gent
    Adresse
    Gent
    France
    www.pieterjan.biz
      Add SEO element