JAMES LENGLIN is a French creator who is fascinated by conceptual and ergonomic shapes and he loves to explore them. He graduated in 1986 from the Architectural School of Lille in France. After his studies, he joined Rem Koolhaas, one of a top five architecture agencies in the world at their Office Metropolitan Architecture (OMA). He collaborated to several acclaimed projects both in Lille and Roterdam such as the Congrexpo.

In 1993, he established Archiplus, his first company, in Lille and 10 years later in the UK. Archiplus specialized in 3d modeling. It supported architects in the building of communal spaces (schools ,hospitals, retirement homes…), bringing them new methods of design, an unrivalled capacity to visualize spaces and to conceptualize 2d sketches into 3d models. Now, with Print-Out, in Aix en Provence, JAMES LENGLIN has shifted from his focus from the building itself to what is inside, and he is bringing his 3-D expertise to the world of interior design. He is collaborating with the most famous names in interior design worldwide (SMD in France, PMA in Canada, BLD in Us ) on high-caliber projects such as Hotel Mandarin in Geneva, a billionaire retreat in Congo, and the fashionable Hotel de Paris in St Tropez… According to Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, ‘God is in the details’ and James Lenglin agrees. Thus, in parrallel, he just launched James Lenglin Design to address the void of novelty in common objects of the interior design world. In his latest venture, James Lenglin is combining his love of shapes together with his extensive technical 3d knowledge to revisit the chair, the bench, the luggage rack, the handbag rack …