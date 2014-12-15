Votre navigateur est obsolète.

Kraemer Gallery
Mobiliers & accessoires à Paris
    • The Kraemer Gallery is the oldest family owned company in Paris, specialized since 1875 in Museum quality 18th century

    furniture and objets d'art. Since its beginning the Kraemer Gallery include in their clientele the greatest international museums, collectors and interior designers-decorators.

    Among the many salons of their Mansion town house at 43, rue de Monceau Paris, they present several rooms with a very contemporary décor where are also displayed Louis XIV, Louis XV and Louis XVI furniture and objets d'art. Beauty, authenticity, quality and rarity reflected the philosophy of the current generations of antique dealers which harmoniously complement each other.

