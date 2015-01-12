Votre navigateur est obsolète.

Sylvain WILLENZ
Designers à Bruxelles
    • Torch S1, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreEclairage
    Torch S1, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreEclairage
    Torch S1, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreEclairage
    +1
    Torch S1
    Standard, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreEclairage
    Standard, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreEclairage
    Standard, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreEclairage
    +1
    Standard
    Ray, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreEclairage
    Ray, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreEclairage
    Ray, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreEclairage
    +1
    Ray
    Grades, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreTextiles
    Grades, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreTextiles
    Grades, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreTextiles
    +1
    Grades
    Folk, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreTextiles
    Folk, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreTextiles
    Folk, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreTextiles
    +1
    Folk
    Torch Bunch, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreEclairage
    Torch Bunch, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreEclairage
    Torch Bunch, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ ChambreEclairage
    +1
    Torch Bunch

    About Sylvain Willenz
    Born in Brussels in 1978, Sylvain Willenz has lived consecutively in the US, Belgium and in the UK. Sylvain studied MA Design Products at the Royal College of Art in London, graduating in 2003. In 2004, Sylvain opened his Design Office, based in Brussels. 

    In 2009, leading press and institutions (The Vif / Knack WE Magazines, The Interieur Foundation, The Design Museum Gent and the Museum of Grand-Hornu Images) nominated Sylvain as Belgian Designer of the Year.

    Running the office full-time, Sylvain also regularly takes part in education, participating in graduation jurys or leading workshops. Sylvain has worked with ECAL (CH), ESAPV (BE), ENSAV La Cambre (BE), KHM (BE) , VITRA Summer Workshop (DE), amongst others. Sylvain also regularly gives conferences about his practice.

    About SWDO

    Established in 2004, SWDO is an industrial design office based in
    Brussels. With an approach to design characterised by a clear inquisitiveness for products, industry and processes. Sylvain Willenz and his team, work on various projects ranging from lighting to products, IT electronics and furniture.

    SWDO works internationally with renowned clients such as Cappellini, (IT), Established & Sons (UK), Freecom (NL/DE), Hay (DK), Tamawa (BE), Karimoku New Standard (JP) amongst others.

    Works by SWDO have been granted some of the most highly considered awards including several iF Awards and Red Dot "Best of the Best" Awards in Product Design. In 2009, the Torch light series were nominated Best in Lighting and Overall Best Product of the Year at the UK Grand Designs Awards. Several works have been acquired by international museums, integrating their permanent collections and archives. In 2009, Sylvain was nominated Belgian Designer of the Year.

    SWDO is a team of 4, comprising Sylvain Willenz head of Design, 1 Office administrator and 2 Design Assistants.

    Lieux d’activités
    Bruxelles
    Adresse
    40A Rue des Vétérinaires
    1070 Bruxelles
    France
    www.sylvainwillenz.com
