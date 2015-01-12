About Sylvain Willenz

Born in Brussels in 1978, Sylvain Willenz has lived consecutively in the US, Belgium and in the UK. Sylvain studied MA Design Products at the Royal College of Art in London, graduating in 2003. In 2004, Sylvain opened his Design Office, based in Brussels.

In 2009, leading press and institutions (The Vif / Knack WE Magazines, The Interieur Foundation, The Design Museum Gent and the Museum of Grand-Hornu Images) nominated Sylvain as Belgian Designer of the Year.

Running the office full-time, Sylvain also regularly takes part in education, participating in graduation jurys or leading workshops. Sylvain has worked with ECAL (CH), ESAPV (BE), ENSAV La Cambre (BE), KHM (BE) , VITRA Summer Workshop (DE), amongst others. Sylvain also regularly gives conferences about his practice.

About SWDO

Established in 2004, SWDO is an industrial design office based in

Brussels. With an approach to design characterised by a clear inquisitiveness for products, industry and processes. Sylvain Willenz and his team, work on various projects ranging from lighting to products, IT electronics and furniture.

SWDO works internationally with renowned clients such as Cappellini, (IT), Established & Sons (UK), Freecom (NL/DE), Hay (DK), Tamawa (BE), Karimoku New Standard (JP) amongst others.

Works by SWDO have been granted some of the most highly considered awards including several iF Awards and Red Dot "Best of the Best" Awards in Product Design. In 2009, the Torch light series were nominated Best in Lighting and Overall Best Product of the Year at the UK Grand Designs Awards. Several works have been acquired by international museums, integrating their permanent collections and archives. In 2009, Sylvain was nominated Belgian Designer of the Year.

SWDO is a team of 4, comprising Sylvain Willenz head of Design, 1 Office administrator and 2 Design Assistants.