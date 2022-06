Cactus & Charbon is an interior architecture and design studio created by Clémentine Carrasco and Samuel Charbonnot. Samuel Charbonnot is a graduate interior architect from the ESA Saint-Luc in Brussels, he now works in the design of film sets in addition of his involvement in Cactus & Charbon.Clémentine Carrasco is a graduate interior architect from the ESAG Penninghen in Paris, she is currently completing her studies in architecture at La Cambre in Brussels.Cactus & Charbon love plants, simplicity, decoration, abundance and untidiness.