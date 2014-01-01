Paris-based multidisciplinary design studio founded by Charles Deleage in 2014, concentrated on the human side of design. Charles develops singular objetcts and spaces around the observation of everyday life, society and the environment. The most important work he does is the continuous communication with his clients, whether in developing a new project or simply giving advice.
- Services
- Interior design, art direction et indentity
- Lieux d’activités
- Paris, Saint-Etienne et Val d'Isère
- Adresse
-
21 rue augereau
75007 Paris
France
+33-673405074 www.charlesdeleage.com