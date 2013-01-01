I graduated at the School of Architecture of Politecnico di Milano and I

am a licensed architect since March 2013. I have a solid knowledge and experience in wood structures and temporary constructions in addition to a strong interest in sustainable technologies. Furthermore I have a background in photography and design but if you have a minute to spare, you could take a look at my Video Resume on Vimeo (make sure to watch it in HD): https://vimeo.com/66526115