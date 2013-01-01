Votre navigateur est obsolète.

Pour obtenir une meilleure expérience avec nos designs pour maison, veuillez télécharger d'autres navigateurs gratuitement. Cliquez simplement sur l'icône!

Espaces
Experts
Magazine
DIY
Devenir un professionnel
Premium
Se déconnecter
GIULIA AGOSTINELLI
Architectes à Paris
Présentation 1Projets (1) 0Livres d’idées (0)
Commentaires (0)
edit edit in admin Demander des commentaires Nouveau Projet
Demander des commentaires Modifier profil

Projets

Nouveau Projet
  • Devenez Premium
    • aMODus - be a MODus, be you!, GIULIA AGOSTINELLI GIULIA AGOSTINELLI
    aMODus - be a MODus, be you!, GIULIA AGOSTINELLI GIULIA AGOSTINELLI
    aMODus - be a MODus, be you!, GIULIA AGOSTINELLI GIULIA AGOSTINELLI
    +5
    aMODus - be a MODus, be you!

    I graduated at the School of Architecture of Politecnico di Milano and I
    am a licensed architect since March 2013. I have a solid knowledge and experience in wood structures and temporary constructions in addition to a strong interest in sustainable technologies. Furthermore I have a background in photography and design but if you have a minute to spare, you could take a look at my Video Resume on Vimeo (make sure to watch it in HD): https://vimeo.com/66526115

    Lieux d’activités
    Paris
    Adresse
    75000 Paris
    France
    www.giuliaagostinelli.com
      Add SEO element