Votre navigateur est obsolète.

Pour obtenir une meilleure expérience avec nos designs pour maison, veuillez télécharger d'autres navigateurs gratuitement. Cliquez simplement sur l'icône!

Espaces
Experts
Magazine
DIY
Devenir un professionnel
Premium
Se déconnecter
rform
Designers à Beveren-Leie
Présentation 4Projets (4) 0Livres d’idées (0)
Commentaires (0)
edit edit in admin Demander des commentaires Nouveau Projet
Demander des commentaires Modifier profil

Projets

Nouveau Projet
  • Devenez Premium
    • Switch table and bench, rform rform SalonChaises & poufs Contreplaqué Blanc
    Switch table and bench, rform rform SalonCanapés & tables basses Bois Orange
    Switch table and bench, rform rform SalonCanapés & tables basses Bois Blanc
    Switch table and bench
    Frame sideboard, rform rform SalonPlacards & Buffet Contreplaqué Blanc
    Frame sideboard, rform rform SalonPlacards & Buffet Bois Orange
    Frame sideboard, rform rform BureauArmoires & étagères Bois Blanc
    Frame sideboard
    SLIM BENCH, rform rform
    SLIM BENCH, rform rform
    SLIM BENCH, rform rform
    +1
    SLIM BENCH
    Π STOOL, rform rform
    Π STOOL, rform rform
    Π STOOL, rform rform
    +1
    Π STOOL

    rform is a Belgian furniture design brand that develops contemporary design and manufactures it as well. We believe in the natural warmth of wood and fresh colourfull accents. The furniture of rform is designed in such a way that it can correspond to the buyer’s personality and taste to the highest extent possible. Modular, highly personalizable and almost endlessly customizable. rform is unmistakably the result of the fusion between industrial perfection, playful astonishment and the deep-rooted belief in the power of ‘pure’ simplicity. All products are made in our own atelier in Belgium and send flat pack.

    rform. Enjoy the personalized fun of timeless design!

    Lieux d’activités
    Beveren-Leie
    Adresse
    Kortrijkseweg 180
    B-8791 Beveren-Leie
    Belgique
    +32-472247819 www.rform.eu
      Add SEO element