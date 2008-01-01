Votre navigateur est obsolète.

Tamawa
Designers à Bruxelles
    LOCK - Sylvain Willenz - Tamawa

    Established in 2008, TAMAWA owes its clear identity to the Bakelite ball, used as the core material and component for all the products in its collection. It all started when designer Hubert Verstraeten met with Belgian snooker ball manufacturer SALUC, set in the region of Tournai in Belgium. From then on, SALUC would supply Aramith (Phenolic resin) to the designer who first started by self-producing two watches, followed by the design of a whole jewellery line, which inspired the name of the company – ‘TAMAWA’, meaning in Japanese; “ball on steel ring”

    Lieux d’activités
    Bruxelles
    Adresse
    1070 Bruxelles
    France
    www.tamawa.be
