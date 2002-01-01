Votre navigateur est obsolète.

    OPERIO Sideboard
    Folka
    Plaid / Roche Bobois

    Born in Paris in 1977, Bina Baitel graduated from the National School of Architecture La Villette in 2002.Designer and Architect, she founds her own design studio in 2006 working across a broad range of sectors including furniture, lighting, architecture, limited edition, consumer goods, art direction, and space installations. Winner of the VIA Creation Award in 2008 for her Pull-Over lamp, Bina Baitel inaugurates her first solo show at the NextLevel Galerie in 2010.In 2012, Bina Baitel has received prestigious awards including: The City of Paris Grand Prize for Creation and the First Prize of the International City of Aubusson tapestry.Currently in residence at the Ateliers de Paris, Bina Baitel cultivates experimentation and simplicity to transform concepts into objects and spaces.

    Lieux d’activités
    Paris
    Adresse
    75015 Paris
    France
    binabaitel.com
