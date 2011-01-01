Puzz’le is a creation studio founded in 2011 and based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Is simple complicated? Why make it simple when it can be complicated? Why complicate things by making your work simple? We made the choice to sweat over our work to make it clean: get rid of anything that is meaningless and obtain a clear visibility of what is really important avoiding illusionistic effects. It’s not an art of reduction, but a minimal representation, as it is limited to the basics and suffers no frills. We believe that essentialism requires sobriety, hence a more affordable aesthetic. This guideline binds us through two segments: design 2d (web & graphic design) and design 3d (furniture, objects & scenography).