François Clerc Design
Designers à London
Commentaires (0)
Projets

    Gamme Archibelle, François Clerc Design François Clerc Design SalonEclairage
    +4
    Gamme Archibelle
    Screen-Pot, François Clerc Design François Clerc Design JardinPots de fleurs & vases
    Screen-Pot
    Réducteur de wc pour enfants, François Clerc Design François Clerc Design Salle de bainSièges
    +1
    Réducteur de wc pour enfants

    As a Product Designer
    working internationally for over 10 years, I have built up a strong roster of corporate clients. I usually work with the client from the design stage, through development to the end of production. Thanks to international connections, I am often able to bring together clients with production houses and enjoy helping to foster these productive partnerships. Although my work is varied - from lighting, furniture, glassware to mirrors and garden accessories - the consistent thread throughout is my sensitivity to the demands made by nature and the world we inhabit.

    Lieux d’activités
    London
    Adresse
    SE4 1BS London
    France
    www.clercdesign.com
