As a Product Designer

working internationally for over 10 years, I have built up a strong roster of corporate clients. I usually work with the client from the design stage, through development to the end of production. Thanks to international connections, I am often able to bring together clients with production houses and enjoy helping to foster these productive partnerships. Although my work is varied - from lighting, furniture, glassware to mirrors and garden accessories - the consistent thread throughout is my sensitivity to the demands made by nature and the world we inhabit.