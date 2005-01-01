Space planner, interior architect, cabinetmaker… Etienne Moyat has always shaped and sculpted the wood. In 2004 he decided to follow a natural inspiration deeply anchored inside himself for a long time, and opened a workshop. Etienne obtained the “Talented Young Designers” Award), created by Ateliers d’Art de France (French craft professionals federation) in 2005.

“I have established my workshop at the heart of the Limousin region, in an old farm on the heights of Saint Léonard de Noblat. The fragrance that prevails is that of Douglas fir tree and Cedar. I am surrounded by trees waiting to be given a second life. I have tamed the language of the fire, and worked on the shapes and textures of the wood. Gross and primitive art, nomad cultures, archaeology, nature, energy and fluidity of shapes, are the inspiration for my creations and designs. The simple fact of observing a specie, a wood, tells me a lot about the life of the tree. It is my pleasure to share with you the story that trees are telling me. The wood vibrates, undulates, oscillates, breaks, retracts, and softens. Imaginary landscapes shape themselves. The story of the tree comes to surface.” “I explore the wood through all its textures, shapes, and expressions, creating small sculptures, monumental wall panelling, and custom furniture pieces. The wood is sculpted, burnt, polished… My creations are unique and all made by hand.”