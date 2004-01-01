Pascale De Backer is a Belgian designer. She graduated in 2004 in Mechelen, Belgium in “Interior Architecture and Furniture Design”. In 2004 she won the first price in Brussels, Belgium for “Design with Plastic – Fechiplast”. In 2006 she did her internship with “Denis Santachiara” in Milan, Italy. In 2007 she graduated for “Architectural Design” at “Gerrit Rietveld Academy” in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. In 2007 she won the third prize in London, UK for “New Architectural Concepts for the Future” at “Royal Academy of Arts”. Pascale De Backer was selected with her designs and participated 3 times with new designs at “Salone Satellite” in Milan, Italy in 2009 – 2011 and 2013. In 2011 she was selected with her design “Beach Cocoon” for “Avverati – A dream Come True” in Via Montenapoleone in Milan, Italy. In 2011 she participated at “DMY – International Design Festival” in Berlin, Germany. She was also selected with her designs at “Maison et Objet” in Paris, France and “Meet my project” in Paris, France. “Light Book” was selected in 2014 for the design expo at “Design Museum” in Gent, Belgium. In 2018 Beach Cocoon was selected to be in the permanent collection in the Design Museum Brussels, Belgium. In 2019 Beach Cocoon was exhibited in "Design on Air" at Museum CID Grand Hornu in Belgium. In September 2021 Silent Tulip Vase will be presented on the Milan Design week "1000 Vases" Superstudio Piu, via Tortona 27. Pascale De Backer creates poetic designs between art and functionality. Her aim is to give design not only its functional approach but also a conceptual dimension, giving people a new perspective on designs which stimulates their thinking about the meaning, about the content.
Pascale De Backer is a designer, interior architect and a maker of dreams. She creates poetic design between art and functionality. Her aim is to give design not only its functional approach but also a conceptual dimension, giving people a new perspective on design which stimulates their thinking about meaning and content. She creates objects, spaces, installations where one can isolate from the world around and go through an experience where nature, light, material and sound can stimulate and expand our soul.
" For me design is poetry: I make objects that radiate poetry; that illuminate the soul. I want to create icons that are rare, powerful and meaningful. Creations that are not only the object you see, but that reveal a deeper essence. My objects have to surprise the world: one has to wonder first, like a child who for the first time sees the Moon and awes. I want people to think about the meaning... I want to break with convention and to approach design from an unexpected point of view..."
She creates different dimensions, so life can be seen and experienced from another perspective which will open your mind and lead you towards new dreams.