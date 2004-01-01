Propriété légale

Pascale De Backer is a designer, interior architect and a maker of dreams. She creates poetic design between art and functionality. Her aim is to give design not only its functional approach but also a conceptual dimension, giving people a new perspective on design which stimulates their thinking about meaning and content. She creates objects, spaces, installations where one can isolate from the world around and go through an experience where nature, light, material and sound can stimulate and expand our soul.





" For me design is poetry: I make objects that radiate poetry; that illuminate the soul. I want to create icons that are rare, powerful and meaningful. Creations that are not only the object you see, but that reveal a deeper essence. My objects have to surprise the world: one has to wonder first, like a child who for the first time sees the Moon and awes. I want people to think about the meaning... I want to break with convention and to approach design from an unexpected point of view..."





She creates different dimensions, so life can be seen and experienced from another perspective which will open your mind and lead you towards new dreams.